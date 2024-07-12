MAILBAG: WR1, Greene's Health, Big 12 Rumors, Preseason Rankings
From @wvufan2023
Q: Which side of the ball do you think will be better this year? Also, if there’s any concerns with a certain position group, what position do you think it is and why?
A: The offense has far fewer question marks, so that's where I'll hang my hat. The only position group that's a legit concern, to me, is corner. I guess you could throw safeties into the conversation as well, but it's not for a lack of talent. It's more about how all of these transfers are going to mesh together. I'm confident they'll figure it out at some point, it's just a matter of when.
From @304_Guy
Q: Who do you think emerges as our top receiver this season, with a room loaded with talent?
A: I'm back and forth between Traylon Ray and Jaden Bray. The safe play would be to go with Bray, who is more experienced and further along in his development. That being said, Ray's potential is through the roof and it would not surprise me one bit if he became WR1 in just his second year.
From @Jev_Elation
Q: Is Garrett’s health a concern? Seems like we lose him for at least 1-2 games a year and a half of football every year. Nicco is great and one of the best QB2s I think, but should we be worried?
A: It's only a concern if you make it one. What I mean by that is you have to become comfortable with the way he plays. It would benefit him to slide more and get out of bounds when running the ball, but he's such a competitor. You don't want to harness what makes him great which is what Neal Brown talked about during media days. If Greene does indeed miss time, Marchiol is now ready to go win you games. Last year, they had a more conservative gameplan with him in and the surrounding pieces helped them get a pair of Ws. He's much further along in his development and can be a difference maker if called upon.
From @Mountiealum97
Q: There has been no chatter about the LB corps. This might be the most talented group of LBs we have had in awhile. Do you agree?
A: There will be. Stories have seasons to them. Recruiting has dominated the headlines over the last couple of months and rightfully so. Once fall camp opens up, we'll hear all about this linebacker group. I do agree with you that this may be the most talent group we've seen in quite a few years. The beauty of it is, it's their first year together. Trotter missed all of last season, Lathan only played half of the year, and Cutter started once Lathan when down. They'll be good this year, but 2025 should be a dominant year for that group.
From @wvuremfan
Q: Do you put any stock into the rumors and stories coming out about Florida State and Clemson potentially coming to the Big 12?
A: I don't take them lightly when they come from someone like Ross Dellenger. He's a well-respected source in college football and I do believe there's something there. Like he said, it's all speculation at the moment. The Big 12 is known to be aggressive and it doesn't feel like the Big Ten would pursue either of those two institutions. Obviously, the SEC makes the most sense but who knows? If they bolt for the SEC, the Big 12 will be glad to take some of the remaining scraps of the ACC (I would think).
From @wi_thompson
Q: Do you feel the preseason predictions are about right for WVU. No top 25 and middle of the pack in the Big 12? Tough schedule compared to some of the teams picked higher in the conference.
A: I think there is a case to be made to be a top 25 team, but I would have them somewhere between 30-35 to start the year. Yes, they have a bunch of talent coming back, but they did have a fairly soft schedule last year. They played two ranked teams last year and lost those games by a combined 97-35. They have to earn that respect and they have the opportunity to do that right off the rip in Week 1 against Penn State. As far as the Big 12 is concerned, I believe they should be ahead of Iowa State, and possibly Kansas.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Clemson & Florida State Flirting with the Big 12?
What Neal Brown Said at Big 12 Media Day