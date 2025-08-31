Marchiol is WVU’s Clear Starter, but the Real Story Was What Came After Him

The snap counts of course vary widely but fun to look at the highest graded Big 12 QBs per PFF right now.



1) 97.5 Scotty Fox, WVU

2) 93.6 Nicco Marchiol, WVU

3) 92.0 Jaylen Henderson, WVU

4) 90.5 Jalon Daniels, Kansas pic.twitter.com/Zw8nX1w6s8