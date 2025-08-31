West Virginia Snap Counts vs. Robert Morris by Position
The first game of the 2025 season is in the books as West Virginia cruised to a 45-3 victory despite a slow start in the first half.
Coming into the game, head coach Rich Rodriguez said he wanted to play a bunch of players and, at some point this season, break the record for most players played. Removing special teams from the equation, a total of 86 players saw snaps for the Mountaineers on Saturday - 40 on offense, 46 on defense.
Below is a position-by-position breakdown of the snaps, via Pro Football Focus, along with a few thoughts of mine at the end.
OFFENSE (79 snaps)
Quarterback
Nicco Marchiol - 61
Jaylen Henderson - 12
Scotty Fox Jr. - 3
Khalil Wilkins - 3
Running Back
Jahiem White - 47
Clay Ash - 14
Cyncir Bowers - 12
Tye Edwards - 4
Tyler Jacklich -2
Wide Receiver
Cam Vaughn - 43
Rodney Gallagher III - 39
Jaden Bray - 37
Jeff Weimer - 27
Preston Fox - 17
Oran Singleton Jr. - 17
Jarod Bowie - 16
Cyrus Traugh - 9
Justin Smith-Brown - 9
Jordan McCants - 6
Logan Ramper - 3
Christian Hamilton - 3
Jarel Williams - 3
Tight End
Grayson Barnes - 35
Jacob Barrick - 19
Ryan Ward - 11
Noah Braham - 8
Colin McBee - 8
Greg Genross - 6
Offensive Line
Kimo Makane’ole - 61
Ty’Kieast Crawford - 61
Walter Young Bear - 61
Nick Krahe - 61
Landen Livingston - 60
Carson Lee - 19
Malik Agbo - 18
Josh Aisosa - 18
Donovan Haslem - 12
Mickel Clay - 12
Robby Martin - 6
Brandon Homady - 6
DEFENSE (60 snaps)
Defensive Line
Hammond Russell IV - 30
Edward Vesterinen - 27
Nate Gabriel - 24
Devin Grant - 21
Asani Redwood - 19
Eddie Kelly Jr. - 17
Adam Tomczyk - 14
Corey McIntyre Jr. - 11
Oluwayesi Omotosho - 5
Elijah Simmons - 5
Quinton Goins - 3
Brandon Caesar - 2
Taylor Brown - 1
Bandit
Braden Siders - 23
Curtis Jones Jr. - 22
MarShon Oxley - 6
Wilnerson Telemaque - 1
Linebacker
Chase Wilson - 34
Reid Carrico - 31
Ashton Woods - 17
Ben Cutter - 17
Ben Bogle - 9
Jackson Biser - 9
John Lewis - 6
Mike Hatie - 3
Cam Torbor - 3
Cornerback
Jason Chambers - 38
Michael Coats Jr. - 35
Derek Carter Jr. - 13
Devonte Golden-Nelson - 7
Nick Taylor - 7
Tyrence Crutcher - 6
Keyshawn Robinson - 6
ChaMarryus Bomar - 3
Nickel/Sam
Fred Perry - 39
Jordan Scruggs - 19
Zae Jennings - 6
William Davis - 4
Safety
Darrian Lewis - 37
Kekoura Tarnue - 24
Israel Boyce - 20
Chris Fileppo - 10
Justin Harrington - 10
Jordan Walker - 10
Kaleb Gray - 3
Julien Horton - 3
My two cents
Clay Ash RB2?: I wasn't all that surprised to see Ash get some touches, but to see that he was the lead guy after Jahiem White was a little surprising. Diore Hubbard, for some reason, did not play. He could be banged up, but I'm sure we'll get some clarity tomorrow.
The court guys: Jimmori Robinson didn't play, of course, but the other three who took the NCAA to court over eligibility all saw game action. Jeff Weimer was fourth among receivers with 17 snaps, Tye Edwards logged four at running back, and Justin Harrington logged ten.
Healthy DL numbers: A bunch of guys were able to play a good amount of snaps, which Zac Alley has to love to have on film. They won't go as deep next week, but could still roll with seven or eight.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How West Virginia's 33 Transfers Did at Their New Schools in Week 1
Between The Eers: Downplaying the Overreactions from West Virginia's Opener
Sunday Morning Thoughts: For a Team with 82 Newcomers, It's Only Up From Here
WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Breaks Silence After Winning Starting Job: 'It Was Earned'
Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr. Gives WVU Fans Exciting Moment Against Robert Morris