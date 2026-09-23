Mike Hawkins Jr. Adds Major National Honor After Five-TD Performance

Mike Hawkins Jr. is playing at an elite level through the first three games of his West Virginia career and officially introduced himself to the college football world last Saturday with a big night against the 25th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers.

Hawkins completed 10-of-17 pass attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 123 yards and three scores on 18 carries. The performance led to him being named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week.

Michael Hawkins Jr. has been named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week ⭐️@mikehawkinsj x @WalterCampFF pic.twitter.com/M1RVhys2dI — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 22, 2026

“You can see his confidence is growing," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said about Hawkins. "You not only see him anticipating the next call, but also making suggestions on what he’s seeing, like, ‘Hey, what if we do this?’ And I think that’s the part where I’m really excited for Mike’s growth, and it’ll get better as this year goes along. But he’s got three years, and I hope to have him for three years because you can see what he’s going to be after a full year under his belt, and then another year under his belt. Next thing, he won’t anticipate calls; he’ll be making suggestions off our playlist that he thinks should be great plays. That part of it is going to be really fun to watch.”

Confidence is something that Hawkins has always had, dating back to his high school days when he transferred to a new school and beat out eight guys to win the starting job. That confidence never wavered when he was at Oklahoma either. He just kept his head down, worked, and waited for his opportunity, although this is his first real shot to show what he's capable of.

“We know what we have in our building. A lot of people don’t," Hawkins said following the win over Virginia. "So, you know, continue to believe in each other. Going into conference play (this win) helps us a lot- having that confidence and just keeping a chip on our shoulder.”

When the bright lights come on, Hawkins doesn't flinch. He's built for the big moments, and you can see that when adverse situations come up. Not only is he calm, but he has been exceptional, posting some of the nation's best numbers on third down.

All eyes are on Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker after he led the Cowboys to an upset over Oregon, but on Saturday, Hawkins has an opportunity to really make a statement to the Big 12 and the rest of the country.