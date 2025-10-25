Mountaineer Mantrip: Coal Rush Edition
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4) welcome the TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2) during homecoming weekend on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream ESPN+.
WVU GAME NOTES
- The 2025 season marks West Virginia’s 133rd season of football. The Mountaineers are the winningest program in the Big 12 Conferenceand are No. 16 in college football.
- Rich Rodriguez has 192 career victories, ranking No. 4 among active Power Four coaches.
- Rodriguez is No. 2 on the all-time WVU win list with 62, behind only Don Nehlen (149).
- Rodriguez has coached the conference offensive player of the year 10 times during his career.
- Rodriguez ranks No. 9 among active coaches for most career wins against AP Top-25 opponents (22), including 12 at WVU.
- This year marks the 46th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 202-81-4 (.711) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- Since WVU began celebrating Homecoming in 1921, WVU has a 53-38-3 mark in Homecoming games, including 28-14-1 all-time at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are 15-9 in Homecoming games since 2000.
- WVU is 104-19 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.
- WVU is 9-6 in games played on Oct. 25, including 4-2 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was against Baylor in 2018 in Morgantown (W/52-14).
- West Virginia has surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 38 of the last 45 games (since 2022).
- Since 2012, WVU has rushed for at least 150 yards 97 times.
- The Mountaineers are No. 19 nationally in red zone offense and No. 33 in rushing offense
- Since 2012, WVU has thrown for 300 or more yards 62 times, 350 or more 32 times, 400 or more 11 times and 500 or more four times.
- Since 2000, West Virginia has produced 170 games with 400 or more yards of total offense and 500 or more yards 82 times.
- WVU’s defense also has recorded multiple sacks in 15 of the last 25 games.
- West Virginia is No. 6 in the Big 12 for rushing plays of 10 or more yards (39).
- Over the past 11 years, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense 27 times.
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 34 of the last 41 games.
- Since 2019, WVU has held opposing teams to fewer than 250 yards passing 44 times, fewer than 200 yards 27 times and fewer than 150 yards 13 times.
- WVU is No. 20 nationally in turnovers gained, No. 23 in passes intercepted, No. 30 in third down defense, No. 34 in fumbles recovered and No. 37 in red zone defense.
- Linebacker Chase Wilson and safety Darrian Lewis are tied for No. 36 nationally in interceptions.
- Nickel/safety Fred Perry is ranked No. 15 nationally in forced fumbles (2).
- Punter Oliver Straw is No. 42 in punting average per game (43.4).
- Receiver Cam Vaughn is No. 11 in the Big 12 in yards per reception (15.9).
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Three Key Ingredients for West Virginia to Shock TCU This Weekend
WVU in the NBA: Javon Small Proves He Belongs, McBride Earns First Start of Season
Honor Huff Caught Fire at WVU’s Ballin' at Woodburn with a Dazzling Shooting Display