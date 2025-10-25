Three Key Ingredients for West Virginia to Shock TCU This Weekend
In order for West Virginia to pick up its first win in league play and put an end to a brutal four-game losing streak, a lot has to happen. There are three things, however, that are absolutes. Here are this week's keys to the game.
Eliminate explosive plays on defense
In non-conference play, it looked like Zac Alley's unit was the obvious strength of this team and would be able to give the Mountaineers a puncher's chance every single week. Since stepping into Big 12 play, it has the look of a completely different defense, mainly because of the big plays they've allowed. They've been a good third-down team most of the year, but the constant explosives are what's killing them. In the last two games, WVU's defense has allowed 26 explosive plays — 15 pass plays (15+ yards) and 11 run plays (10+ yards). This TCU offense won't test you downfield, but their playmakers do a great job of making things happen after the catch. If they can cut that number in half to say five or six explosives (ideally less), then you'll have a shot.
Take out the run game
The Horned Frogs haven't been able to uncork the run game yet this season, although they've shown glimpses of being able to do so, such as last week's win over Baylor. Kevorian Barnes is a contact seeker and isn't someone who is going to run away from you. WVU's defense has been great this season in terms of flying to the ball, but it has had issues finishing the play. If they allow Barnes and TCU's ground game to have any success, it's going to make things really easy for QB Josh Hoover, who's already one dangerous customer.
Help the young fella out
True freshman Scotty Fox Jr. is in line to get his second straight start, and for him to have any success, he can't be living in third and long all day. Drive starters have to be better, and winning on first down in general is going to be key.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez hinted that there could be some changes along the offensive line this week, but regardless of who fills out the starting five up front, they have to be better at the point of attack. I know that's obvious, but one of the reasons the pressure was so bad a week ago was because they were absorbing too much pressure (drifting back too far) when in pass pro. That's an easy fix. Getting more push isn't as easy to fix, so the trouble on the ground is still a major concern.
