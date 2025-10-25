Honor Huff Caught Fire at WVU’s Ballin' at Woodburn with a Dazzling Shooting Display
Despite the chilly temperatures, the West Virginia men's and women's basketball teams held their first-ever Ballin' at Woodburn event, where fans and students were able to get their first look at this year's Mountaineer hoops squads.
Games of knockout were played, along with a three-point contest, and the man of the night, as you would expect, was Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff. The nation's best three-point marksman had 60 seconds to knock down as many triples as possible from the top of the key, and after a slow start, he finished with a 22/30 performance. In the final 21 seconds, he caught fire, finishing with 12 straight makes.
Earlier this week at Big 12 media day, Huff was asked about the work ethic that goes into being the best long-range shooter in the country.
“It’s been there since I was a kid. I’ve always shot the ball at a pretty high rate growing up. So, just putting that work in and bringing it all to fruition now… It’s a credit to my teammates and coaches last year of putting me in the right position to make that happen, and obviously attribute it to the hard work that I’ve put in day in and day out to get there.”
"Honor does it every day in practice, so it's not a surprise when you see him go out and make seven, eight threes in a game," head coach Ross Hodge said at Big 12 media day. "He's an incredibly hard worker. He's got an infectious personality, and he's selfless. He's experienced winning and winning at the highest level. He won the NIT Championship last year and made some really big shots along the way. He's another guy you don't have to teach how to win; we're just having to learn how to win together."
Huff and the Mountaineers will be in action at Hope Coliseum tomorrow evening, hosting the Wheeling Cardinals in an exhibition. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET.
