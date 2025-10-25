WVU in the NBA: Javon Small Proves He Belongs, McBride Earns First Start of Season
In the first week of the NBA season, West Virginia basketball alums have made Mountaineer Nation proud, specifically Javon Small and Miles McBride, who are each off to strong starts to their 2025-26 campaign.
Let's first begin with Deuce...
After a 15-point outing off the bench in his season debut, McBride was rewarded with his first start of the season and the 29th of his career. It wasn't an efficient shooting night for Deuce, who went just 3/11 from the field and 2/9 from three-point range, but he shot 57% and 66% (from three) in game one, so just the law of averages working against him last night. McBride ended the night with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, and a steal in 32 minutes of the Knicks' 105-95 win over the Boston Celtics. McBride and the Knicks will face the Miami Heat tomorrow evening.
Javon proves he belongs
Small was scoreless in his NBA debut on Wednesday night, but on Friday night, he registered nine points, although it wasn't his best shooting night either. He connected on just 2-of-9 shots from the field and 2/6 from downtown. He came oh so close to registering his first career double-double, ending the night with eight assists. Small will continue to play the backup role to Ja Morant for the Grizzlies and will likely remain in a bench role for as long as he's in Memphis. Javon and the Grizz will be back this evening at 7 p.m. ET, taking on the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers.
Jevon Carter buried on the bench
As we mentioned earlier in the week in the recap of the alums' openers, Carter was a DNP - Coaches Decision against the Detroit Pistons. Tonight, they'll take on the Orlando Magic and will likely need to lean on its top seven or eight guys to have a chance to get the win, so it's possible JC sits on the bench once again.
