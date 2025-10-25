Mountaineers Now

WVU in the NBA: Javon Small Proves He Belongs, McBride Earns First Start of Season

A rock-solid night for a pair of Mountaineers in the NBA.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first week of the NBA season, West Virginia basketball alums have made Mountaineer Nation proud, specifically Javon Small and Miles McBride, who are each off to strong starts to their 2025-26 campaign.

Let's first begin with Deuce...

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) dribbles up court against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a 15-point outing off the bench in his season debut, McBride was rewarded with his first start of the season and the 29th of his career. It wasn't an efficient shooting night for Deuce, who went just 3/11 from the field and 2/9 from three-point range, but he shot 57% and 66% (from three) in game one, so just the law of averages working against him last night. McBride ended the night with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, and a steal in 32 minutes of the Knicks' 105-95 win over the Boston Celtics. McBride and the Knicks will face the Miami Heat tomorrow evening.

Javon proves he belongs

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) dribbles during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Small was scoreless in his NBA debut on Wednesday night, but on Friday night, he registered nine points, although it wasn't his best shooting night either. He connected on just 2-of-9 shots from the field and 2/6 from downtown. He came oh so close to registering his first career double-double, ending the night with eight assists. Small will continue to play the backup role to Ja Morant for the Grizzlies and will likely remain in a bench role for as long as he's in Memphis. Javon and the Grizz will be back this evening at 7 p.m. ET, taking on the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers.

Jevon Carter buried on the bench

David Banks-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jevon Carter (5) makes a three point basket over against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

As we mentioned earlier in the week in the recap of the alums' openers, Carter was a DNP - Coaches Decision against the Detroit Pistons. Tonight, they'll take on the Orlando Magic and will likely need to lean on its top seven or eight guys to have a chance to get the win, so it's possible JC sits on the bench once again.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Honor Huff Caught Fire at WVU’s Ballin' at Woodburn with a Dazzling Shooting Display

Could Tonight be Max Brown’s Moment? Here’s What to Expect if WVU Keeps QB Trend Alive

West Virginia is Down to Just Two Scholarship Quarterbacks for TCU Matchup

Flip Alert? Penn State Commit Set to Visit West Virginia This Weekend for Coal Rush

It's a Possible Program-Altering Recruiting Weekend for Ross Hodge, West Virginia

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros