Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Kansas State

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers are getting set to take on the No. 16 Kansas State at home in front of 15,000 fans. To give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Kansas State.

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

WATCH: West Virginia vs Kansas State Preview & Prediction

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 9

Mountaineers Unveil Uniform Combo for K-State Game

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU/K-State

Neal Brown Previews Kansas State

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Remember The Before Times:
MOUNTAINEERS being Nationally Ranked.
Sold-Out Halloween Night-Game Crowds.
DOMINATING MOUNTAINEER Offenses AND Defenses.
Opposing Teams FEARING a Trip To M-town. On Halloween Night. On National TV.
sigh
I WAS There. I SAW It Happen. I LIVE To Tell The Story. #HAILWV !!
GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

