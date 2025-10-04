Mountaineer Postgame Show: BYU 38, West Virginia 24
West Virginia dropped its third straight game to open up Big 12 play, falling to BYU 38-24. Tonight, on the Mountaineer Postgame Show, Eugene Napoleon and I discuss...
Khalil Wilkins' performance
In his first start, the redshirt freshman completed just 7-of-15 pass attempts for 81 yards and was picked off twice (one of which was on wide receiver Cam Vaughn not finishing the catch). He did, however, rush the ball 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown, showing that he can be dynamic with the ball in his hands. If it weren't for him, the Mountaineers wouldn't have been able to run the football.
Defense slipping?
For the third straight week, the defense gave up way too many explosive plays. In the previous two weeks, it was the run defense that was the problem. Tonight, it was the pass coverage. BYU QB Bear Bachmeier completed passes of 47, 54, 85,35, 20, and 21 yards. Coming into the game, he only had four completions of 20+ yards.
What has to happen out of the bye week?
West Virginia gets a much-needed breather with the open date before playing its final six games of the season. What exactly does Rich Rodriguez and Co. have to find out over the final two months of the season? We discuss the quarterback situation, the offensive line, being more competitive overall, and Eugene questions how many more games the Mountaineers can win this season.
