Mountaineers Hold Off Bearcats
Cincinnati – The West Virginia defense came away with a pick six and a scoop and score as the Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2) held off the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-4, 3-3) Saturday afternoon 31-21.
On Cincinnati’s opening possession, the West Virginia defense kept the drive alive with an offside penalty, then the Bearcats methodically moved the ball down the field for a 13-play 68-yard touchdown drive, capped off with a and a 7-0 lead.
The Bearcats were threatening to score late in the first quarter, into the second quarter, moving the ball down to the WVU 23-yard line but on third an four, pressure from redshirt SPEAR KK Tarnue, forced an errant throw from redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby and senior free safety Anthony Wilson intercepted the pass and returned it 79 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at seven.
On third and four on the Bearcats ensuing possession, Sorsby fumbled the ball at the Cincinnati 37-yard line and Tarnue pounced on the ball, giving WVU at the 37.
West Virginia moved the ball to the six-yard line before stalling and settling for a 24-yard field goal for a 10-7 advantage at the 8:40 mark of the second quarter.
The Mountaineers won the field position battle late in the second quarter and a 29-yard punt return from Preston Fox set the Mountaineers up a the Bearcats 41-yard line and consecutive runs from running back sophomore running back Jahiem White for a total of 31 yards set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol to Justin Robinson as the Mountaineers took a 17-7 lead into halftime.
West Virginia extended the lead on its opening possession of the second half. Marchiol hit sophomore Traylon Ray for 38 yards down the left sideline, then on third and four, Marchiol scrambled up the middle for the eight-yard touchdown run and a 24-7 advantage.
Cincinnati captured the momentum late in the third quarter when Sorsby found redshirt junior running back Evan Pryor on a wheel route for the 80-yard touchdown pass and catch to cut the deficit to ten, 24-14.
Sorsby continued to keep Cincinnati alive with his legs and finished an 11-play 71-yard drive with a 12-yard scramble for a touchdown and his Bearcats were within three with 9:42 remaining in the game.
After picking up a pair of first downs on third and one, Sorsby dropped back to pass and redshirt sophomore linebacker Trey Lathan forced the fumble and senior SPUR Tyrin Bradley Jr. scooped it up and returned it 14 yards for the touchdown and a 31-21 lead with 3:30 left to play.
Cincinnati drove 64-yards to the WVU 11-yard line on its final possession and settle for a 29-yard field goal to get within seven, 31-24, with 36 seconds remaining.
The Bearcats attempted an onside kick and the Mountaineers recovered to hold on for the 31-24 victory.