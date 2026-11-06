Multiple Mountaineers Cleared to Play vs. Texas Tech, Armoni Weaver-Bomar Set to Return

The latest availability report for this weekend's game between West Virginia and Texas Tech is out, and the Mountaineers have downgraded two players' status while green-lighting three. The Red Raiders have ruled an additional player out while moving three into the "probable" bucket.

West Virginia's Thursday night report

OUT

QB Jyron Hughley

RB Andre Devine

RB Lawrence Autry

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

DOUBTFUL

S Jacob Bradford

PROBABLE

S Da’Mare Williams

If you saw the first availability report, you will notice that three names are missing — S Matt Sieg, CB Nick Taylor, and WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar. Each of them was initially listed as probable, so they are cleared to suit up on Saturday night.

This will be the first time since the Oklahoma State game that we will see Armoni Weaver-Bomar, who spent the last month recovering from a fractured finger. They have certainly needed more speed at receiver, and that's where he can really impact the game, especially in the open field.

Freshman quarterback Jyron Hughley, who has been the team's third option at the position, has been ruled out. Obviously, this isn't a big deal for the game, but with how tight to the vest everything is regarding injuries — and that's in all of college football, not just WVU — it makes you wonder what happened and whether or not this is a long-term thing. Hopefully that's not the case, so he can continue to get work throughout the final month of the season and leading into a bowl game, assuming the Mountaineers make it to the postseason.

It will be interesting to see what they do at safety, not just because of the injury status, but because of the performance part of it as well. The Mountaineers haven't been able to find the right mixture in the back end, and depending on who is available, we could see more movement. It's a shame that Jacob Bradford is doubtful for this one because he did some good things against TCU and looked like he was primed to take on an expanded role.

Texas Tech's Thursday night report

OUT

WR Jalen Jones

WR Malcolm Simmons

PROBABLE

WR Kenny Johnson

OL Jordan Church

LB Ansel Nedore

S Mikal Harrison-Pilot

S Peyton Morgan

S Miquel Dingle Jr.

S Marcus Ramon-Edwards

Both teams will submit another report tomorrow morning. West Virginia and Texas Tech will kick things off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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