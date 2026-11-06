Multiple Mountaineers Cleared to Play vs. Texas Tech, Armoni Weaver-Bomar Set to Return
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The latest availability report for this weekend's game between West Virginia and Texas Tech is out, and the Mountaineers have downgraded two players' status while green-lighting three. The Red Raiders have ruled an additional player out while moving three into the "probable" bucket.
West Virginia's Thursday night report
OUT
QB Jyron Hughley
RB Andre Devine
RB Lawrence Autry
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
DOUBTFUL
S Jacob Bradford
PROBABLE
S Da’Mare Williams
If you saw the first availability report, you will notice that three names are missing — S Matt Sieg, CB Nick Taylor, and WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar. Each of them was initially listed as probable, so they are cleared to suit up on Saturday night.
This will be the first time since the Oklahoma State game that we will see Armoni Weaver-Bomar, who spent the last month recovering from a fractured finger. They have certainly needed more speed at receiver, and that's where he can really impact the game, especially in the open field.
Freshman quarterback Jyron Hughley, who has been the team's third option at the position, has been ruled out. Obviously, this isn't a big deal for the game, but with how tight to the vest everything is regarding injuries — and that's in all of college football, not just WVU — it makes you wonder what happened and whether or not this is a long-term thing. Hopefully that's not the case, so he can continue to get work throughout the final month of the season and leading into a bowl game, assuming the Mountaineers make it to the postseason.
It will be interesting to see what they do at safety, not just because of the injury status, but because of the performance part of it as well. The Mountaineers haven't been able to find the right mixture in the back end, and depending on who is available, we could see more movement. It's a shame that Jacob Bradford is doubtful for this one because he did some good things against TCU and looked like he was primed to take on an expanded role.
Texas Tech's Thursday night report
OUT
WR Jalen Jones
WR Malcolm Simmons
PROBABLE
WR Kenny Johnson
OL Jordan Church
LB Ansel Nedore
S Mikal Harrison-Pilot
S Peyton Morgan
S Miquel Dingle Jr.
S Marcus Ramon-Edwards
Both teams will submit another report tomorrow morning. West Virginia and Texas Tech will kick things off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_