Neal Brown Isn't Ready to Comment on How Disappointing the 2024 Season Has Been
If you polled 100 West Virginia fans and asked them if the 2024 season was a disappointment, I'd be willing to bet all 100 would say yes, even with two games, possibly three, left to play.
WVU head coach Neal Brown hasn't been all that thrilled with the way the year has unfolded, but he's not ready to evaluate how much of a letdown this season has been.
“You’d have to ask me in a reflective mode. I’m not in a reflective mode," Brown said in his press conference on Monday. "I’m kind of in a disgruntled mode of how we played on Saturday and in a mode of getting our guys to play to our capabilities in all three phases at one time. Now, when I get into reflective mode in December, I’ll give you a quality answer. I don’t have one right now.”
Brown could have provided a better answer here, in my opinion. He should have at least talked a little about how they've fallen short of expectations to express his dissatisfaction. Now, he did discuss the team's shortcomings in another question that was asked, stating, "Do I feel like we could have beat Iowa State at home? Yes. Do I feel like we could’ve, should’ve won a game against Baylor? Yes. Now, we were decimated in the second half versus Kansas State - that doesn’t condone us playing poorly. We didn’t play well in the second half versus Kansas State, but we also probably had more injuries than I’ve ever had in my career in one game."
But when asked point-blank about his thoughts on the season, it felt like he didn't want anything to do with the question and shied away from giving his honest opinion, even if it wasn't the full evaluation that he promised to give next month.
In his defense, Brown shouldn't be in a reflective mode with two games left to play. This team still needs to clinch bowl eligibility and finish the year on a high note. But to completely shut down the question? Notch that as another thing that West Virginia fans aren't going to be happy with.
The big concern this week is the distraction and all of the emotions that come along with Senior Day. This team has not handled distractions well whatsoever all season long, be it the Penn State game, the Backyard Brawl, the two primetime home games in October, or trying to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive last week against Baylor.
If the Mountaineers fall to UCF this Saturday, they'll have to pick up a road win at Texas Tech to become bowl-eligible. Should WVU manage to lose these final two games, it will give Neal Brown his fourth losing season in six years.
