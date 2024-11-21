Mountaineers Now

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. UCF Preview + Prediction

Breaking down the Week 13 matchup between the Mountaineers and Knights.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia looks to become bowl-eligible this weekend, while UCF hopes to keep their bowl hopes alive with a win in Morgantown. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss this week's matchup and the keys to the game.

This week's pick'ems:

Indiana at Ohio State

BYU at Arizona State

Colorado at Kansas

Army at Notre Dame

UCF at West Virginia

Comment your picks on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI). If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.

