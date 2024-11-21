Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. UCF Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 13 matchup between the Mountaineers and Knights.
In this story:
West Virginia looks to become bowl-eligible this weekend, while UCF hopes to keep their bowl hopes alive with a win in Morgantown. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss this week's matchup and the keys to the game.
This week's pick'ems:
Indiana at Ohio State
BYU at Arizona State
Colorado at Kansas
Army at Notre Dame
UCF at West Virginia
Comment your picks on our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI). If you get all five right, you'll win a Eugene Napoleon autographed picture.
