How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Information for this week's Mountaineer football game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University receiver Cam Vaughn
West Virginia University receiver Cam Vaughn / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI


The bye week has come and gone, and now, West Virginia will look to begin the second half of the season with a win in Orlando against the UCF Knights. Both teams are scuffling coming into this matchup, entering winless in Big 12 play.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) vs. UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 18th, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Orlando, FL - FBC Mortgage Stadium (45,301)

TV/Streaming: TNT/HBO Max

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History:

West Virginia has a perfect 4-0 record all-time against UCF, winning matchups in 2003 and 2004, and then winning the first two games as Big 12 foes, including a 41-28 win in their only trip to Orlando.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

As of early Sunday morning, the Mountaineers are 7.5-point underdogs against the Knights, who are fresh off their third straight loss in Big 12 play, dropping to Cincinnati on the road, 20-11. The over/under for the game is currently at 51.5, which seems rather high for a game that features two struggling offenses.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Schuyler Callihan
