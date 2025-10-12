How to Watch West Virginia vs. UCF: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
The bye week has come and gone, and now, West Virginia will look to begin the second half of the season with a win in Orlando against the UCF Knights. Both teams are scuffling coming into this matchup, entering winless in Big 12 play.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) vs. UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 18th, 1 p.m. EST
Where: Orlando, FL - FBC Mortgage Stadium (45,301)
TV/Streaming: TNT/HBO Max
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Series History:
West Virginia has a perfect 4-0 record all-time against UCF, winning matchups in 2003 and 2004, and then winning the first two games as Big 12 foes, including a 41-28 win in their only trip to Orlando.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
As of early Sunday morning, the Mountaineers are 7.5-point underdogs against the Knights, who are fresh off their third straight loss in Big 12 play, dropping to Cincinnati on the road, 20-11. The over/under for the game is currently at 51.5, which seems rather high for a game that features two struggling offenses.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
