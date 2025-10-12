Between The Eers: Rich Rod's Slow Start vs. Curt Cignetti's Immediate Success
Rich Rodriguez's return to West Virginia isn't off to a great start, but it's far from being time to panic. The immediate success of former Mountaineer Curt Cignetti at Indiana has everyone questioning why it can't be done here in Morgantown as well. The truth of the matter is that the two situations are far from the same.
The nucleus
Cignetti brought 15+ players with him from James Madison to Indiana, many of whom were high-level players and starters. Rodriguez only brought six with him from Jacksonville State, and just two of them — Cam Vaughn and Fred Perry — are big-time playmakers. Cignetti only brought in 31 transfers in year one and kept the high school recruiting class together. Rich Rod brought in well over 50 from the portal and kept less than half of the high school recruiting class.
Scheduling
Indiana played Florida International, Western Illinois, and Charlotte in non-conference play last year and played one ranked team, Ohio State, all year. West Virginia played Pitt and a decent Ohio team in non-conference play and has Kansas, Utah, BYU, TCU, Houston, Arizona State, and Texas Tech in Big 12 play for year one.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss why the expectations shouldn't be the same for Rich Rod and why patience is needed in this rebuild.
