New Bowl Projections for WVU Following Their Win Over Cincinnati

Personally, I never like to call a single game a "must-win" game because, technically, they all are.

But with regard to West Virginia's bowl hopes, they absolutely had to win this past weekend against Cincinnati. Falling to 3-4 is a tough hurdle to overcome, but even more so with the remaining schedule, which features some of the best teams the Big 12 Conference has to offer.

With WVU coming out on the right side of a 45-42 shootout with Cincinnati, the Mountaineers are starting to be featured in some bowl projections.

This week's bowl projections

Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports: No projection

College Football News: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Cal

On3 Sports: No projection

Sports Illustrated: No projection

West Virginia On SI: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Washington

Can WVU find two more wins?

West Virginia University linebacker Ashton Woods celebrates with defensive lineman Yendor Mack after holding Cincinnati on fourth down. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Remaining schedule

at TCU

at Texas Tech

vs. Kansas

vs. Houston

at Utah

Winning this weekend at TCU won't be easy, especially since the oddsmakers have them as near-touchdown underdogs, but it can be done.

The Horned Frogs don't necessarily have an explosive offense, and while this WVU defense has made everyone look good, it's probably the weakest offense they've seen yet in Big 12 play. The other side of that, though, is that TCU has the league's best defense.

If they do get this one, you'd have to like their chance to get one more win with four cracks at it. Everyone is circling the Kansas game as one they can grab, and rightfully so. They haven't looked good this year and might be 2-7 or 3-6 coming into that game.

The one WVU is going to want back right now is that Iowa State loss. They had multiple opportunities to get a stop at the end and couldn't, and then, of course, the fumble at the end by DJ Epps, although the loss didn't come down to that one play. If they had that, they'd be sitting at 5-2 right now and feeling pretty good about making the postseason.

Big 12 Bowl ties for 2026-27 season

Valero Alamo Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Pop-Tarts Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Kinder’s Texas Bowl — Thursday, December 31, 2026

AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Saturday, January 2, 2027

Cactus Bowl — Saturday, December 26, 2026

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Tuesday, December 22, 2026

ESPN Events Pool of Games (several bowls with indirect ties)