WVU’s Bowl Outlook Worsens Amid Three-Game Losing Streak
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Week by week, West Virginia's chances of making a bowl game have decreased.
The losing streak sits at three games, but if they end it this week against Cincinnati, they will put themselves in a decent position to make a postseason appearance. Losing this one would pretty much evaporate the odds of them going bowling.
A new batch of bowl projections is out, and as you would expect, there isn't much hope for the Mountaineers to figure out enough things defensively to reach six wins. Two outlets still have WVU going bowling despite the three-game slide.
This week's bowl projections
Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports: No projection
College Football News: Boca Raton Bowl vs. Tulane
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No projection
On3 Sports: No projection
Pro Football Network: No projection
Sports Illustrated: No projection
USA Today: No projection
West Virginia On SI: No projection
Can WVU find three more wins?
Remaining schedule
vs. Cincinnati
at TCU
at Texas Tech
vs. Kansas
vs. Houston
at Utah
There are only three more opportunities at home, and one of them is against one of the top teams in the league, Houston. To ensure you get to six, I think beating Cincinnati and Kansas is a must. That would mean WVU would only have to win one of the other four, and TCU is definitely a winnable game.
The good news is that TCU and Kansas don't have explosive offenses. Now, obviously, Iowa State didn't have one either, yet put up big numbers on the Mountaineers, but you like your chances a whole heck of a lot more in those ones than you did against Oklahoma State or Arizona.
The defense just has to be anything other than miserable. If they can do that, then there's a good chance this team goes to a bowl game. It may not seem possible, but there is time to get this thing fixed enough to get a few more wins. It'll also help to get to the bye week later this month.
Big 12 Bowl ties for 2026-27 season
Valero Alamo Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Pop-Tarts Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026
Kinder’s Texas Bowl — Thursday, December 31, 2026
AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Saturday, January 2, 2027
Cactus Bowl — Saturday, December 26, 2026
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Tuesday, December 22, 2026
ESPN Events Pool of Games (several bowls with indirect ties)
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_