WVU’s Bowl Outlook Worsens Amid Three-Game Losing Streak

Week by week, West Virginia's chances of making a bowl game have decreased.

The losing streak sits at three games, but if they end it this week against Cincinnati, they will put themselves in a decent position to make a postseason appearance. Losing this one would pretty much evaporate the odds of them going bowling.

A new batch of bowl projections is out, and as you would expect, there isn't much hope for the Mountaineers to figure out enough things defensively to reach six wins. Two outlets still have WVU going bowling despite the three-game slide.

This week's bowl projections

Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports: No projection

College Football News: Boca Raton Bowl vs. Tulane

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): No projection

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): No projection

On3 Sports: No projection

Pro Football Network: No projection

Sports Illustrated: No projection

USA Today: No projection

West Virginia On SI: No projection

Can WVU find three more wins?

West Virginia University safety Matt Sieg | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Remaining schedule

vs. Cincinnati

at TCU

at Texas Tech

vs. Kansas

vs. Houston

at Utah

There are only three more opportunities at home, and one of them is against one of the top teams in the league, Houston. To ensure you get to six, I think beating Cincinnati and Kansas is a must. That would mean WVU would only have to win one of the other four, and TCU is definitely a winnable game.

The good news is that TCU and Kansas don't have explosive offenses. Now, obviously, Iowa State didn't have one either, yet put up big numbers on the Mountaineers, but you like your chances a whole heck of a lot more in those ones than you did against Oklahoma State or Arizona.

The defense just has to be anything other than miserable. If they can do that, then there's a good chance this team goes to a bowl game. It may not seem possible, but there is time to get this thing fixed enough to get a few more wins. It'll also help to get to the bye week later this month.

Big 12 Bowl ties for 2026-27 season

Valero Alamo Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Pop-Tarts Bowl — Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Kinder’s Texas Bowl — Thursday, December 31, 2026

AutoZone Liberty Bowl — Saturday, January 2, 2027

Cactus Bowl — Saturday, December 26, 2026

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Tuesday, December 22, 2026

ESPN Events Pool of Games (several bowls with indirect ties)