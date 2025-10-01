BREAKING: Nicco Marchiol Expected to Miss the Remainder of 2025 Season, Medically Redshirt
As expected, West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season and medically redshirt, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Marchiol told head coach Rich Rodriguez that he had been dealing with some mid-foot pain the Sunday following the loss to Kansas. Over the last week or so, they've been trying to figure out what exactly the injury is and how long he'd be on the shelf.
"He's out in Arizona, I believe," Rodriguez said on his radio show Monday. "He's seeing some doctors out there, and he told me that the one or two doctors that he talked to said that he had a foot problem and that he's going to be out for several weeks. What I told him is we've got great doctors and trainers, so I want our doctors and trainers to communicate with his doctors so they get on the same page and know exactly what it is. He's definitely out in the short-term, and then once their doctors talk to our doctors and trainers, we can figure out how long it's going to be, I guess."
Marchiol will have two years of eligibility remaining with a medical redshirt. Now the question becomes, is he done as a Mountaineer? Given that he wasn't a perfect fit in the system and that Rodriguez will have a chance to look at younger options, Khalil Wilkins and Scotty Fox, one can assume that Marchiol's days in Morgantown are all but over. That said, nothing is official as of this moment.
Through four games this season, Marchiol has completed 66-of-98 pass attempts for 720 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Rich Rodriguez will have Jaylen Henderson, Wilkins, Fox, and Max Brown to work with the remainder of the season.
"All of our quarterbacks, all of them, can make the throws," Rodriguez said. "It's a matter of throwing it to the right guy at the right time and reading the defense. There's a lot to quarterback play. It's more challenging than ever before because defenses have become more complicated.
