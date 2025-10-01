Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 23 BYU
Before West Virginia can get healed up and potentially figure some things out during the bye week, they have to make a trip to Provo for a 10:30 p.m. ET game against No. 23 BYU, which rides into the matchup with an unblemished mark through four games.
Can WVU pull off the upset and secure its first Big 12 win of the season? Here's how we see things going down.
Schuyler Callihan: BYU 31, West Virginia 13
A couple of weeks ago, I liked multiple areas of the matchup against Kansas. Obviously, that didn't work out too well. Last week, there wasn't nearly as much to like heading into the Utah matchup, but this week...sheesh. Where do we begin?
The offensive line is overmatched once again, and even if tweaks to the starting lineup are made, there will be struggles. This front seven of the Cougars is stout and forces you into a lot of difficult situations. BYU has one of the best third-down defenses in the country, and complements it with a salty red zone percentage.
Even if Tye Edwards and Cyncir Bowers return, I fail to see how West Virginia gets the offense going this week. I do, however, expect a much better performance from Zac Alley's crew, but they'll be on the field entirely too long to be able to hold up for the balance of four quarters.
Anthony Halkias: BYU 34, West Virginia 10
West Virginia gets to see freshman QB Bear Bachmeier in his comfort zone on Friday night. BYU sits at 4-0 and WVU is trending in the wrong direction. WVU will turn it around with Rich Rod, but it's not going to be in the 2025 season, in my opinion. Again, the Mountaineers are likely in for a long night on the road at BYU Friday night. BYU is well-coached, led by a young QB who takes care of the football. They have a stout defense. In every key metric, WVU is outmatched, but there's a reason they play the game. Right?
Christopher Hall: BYU 27, West Virginia 6
The Mountaineers were blown out in their first two Big 12 games, and on a short week, I don’t expect the tides to turn in Provo.
It’s been ugly for the West Virginia offense the last two games, producing a mere 24 combined points in the losses. Quarterback Khalil Wilkins created some highlights in the second half against Utah. He led the only two WVU touchdown drives, but there were a few miscues. One could hope he suddenly emerges and records three touchdowns or more against BYU because it will take that kind of effort to get the win.
Running back Tye Edwards could be a difference maker if he returns healthy from a hip injury he suffered in the win against Pitt, where, in a gritty effort, he put up 141 yards and three touchdowns. It’s a tough ask for a struggling offense to suddenly break out against a BYU defense that ranks in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense (4), total defense (7), and rushing defense (8).
The West Virginia defense will have to get tough in the trenches to slow down one of the best rushing offenses in the country. The Mountaineers have been severely overmatched, allowing an average of 242 yards on the ground in the last two games, and now have the undertaking of slowing down one of the best rushing offenses in the country, with BYU averaging 251.3 rushing yards per game. I suspect BYU will control most of the game behind a good rushing attack, paving the way for running back LJ Martin and company, while the West Virginia offense may slightly improve, they’ll likely be held out of the end zone as the Cougars coast 27-6.
