Can WVU Beat the Odds and Cover the Nearly Three Touchdown Spread at BYU?
Rich Rodriguez's Mountaineers enter this Week 6 matchup with No. 23 BYU as major underdogs. Winning the game may seem a bit far-fetched, but can they do something they've been unable to do so far in league play — be competitive?
Below are my predictions for the spread and over/under for this week's game, with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: BYU -18.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
My final score prediction of 31-13 would have WVU covering, but I'm not all that confident in my score being right on the money. I could easily see the Cougars blowing the Mountaineers out of the water, especially if they fail to sustain drives and the defense is unable to limit the run game for a third straight week.
Because of my score prediction, I'll go with the Mountaineers covering the big number, but will certainly need Zac Alley's unit to drag this team into a rock fight. I don't believe we're going to see many instances where this defense will post consecutive poor performances very often. If they do their part, they should be able to keep this a respectable game.
Total: 47.5
Prediction: Under.
As I just mentioned, the West Virginia defense is going to be ready to put that horrible performance against Utah behind them and return to form. Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier has played clean football through the first four weeks of the season, but with all of the different looks Alley will throw at him, it could stump him, forcing him into some bad decisions.
As far as the WVU offense is concerned, well, yeah... I get the hunch they're not going to all of a sudden figure things out against a defense that ranks 7th in opponent third down conversion rate, 32nd in opponent red zone success, 14th in pass defense, and 8th in rush defense, especially if redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins gets the starting nod.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 23 BYU
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. BYU Preview + Prediction
Two West Virginia QBs Expected to be Limited in Practice This Week
Rich Rodriguez Says WVU Will Be Playing for a National Title in 5 Years — Can They?
Key Injuries Have Hurt WVU’s Offense but Reinforcements May Be on the Way