The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. BYU Preview + Prediction
This Friday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will reach the official halfway point of the 2025 season when they take on No. 23 BYU in a late-night, 10:30 p.m. ET kick.
Once again, WVU enters another challenging game with major question marks at the quarterback position. Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins flashed some promise last week against Utah, but is this the situation where you want to give him his first-ever start?
The running back room should have some reinforcements with the return of Cyncir Bowers and potentially Tye Edwards, who is trying to work his way back from a hip pointer.
Before Eugene Napoleon and I dive into the game preview, we discuss Rich Rodriguez's comments from earlier in the week, where he said the goal is for the Mountaineers to be playing for a national championship in year five. Is that realistic? If so, what has to happen in order for Rich Rod to deliver in that timeline?
After the break, Eugene reveals his Napoleon's Dynamite pick of the week, and then we dive into the deep end with our game preview, and of course, round out the show with our weekly pick'ems.
This week's pick'ems are:
Iowa State at Cincinnati
Vanderbilt at Alabama
Texas Tech at Houston
Miami (FL) at Florida State
West Virginia at BYU
Go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI, and make your picks by placing them in the comments section. If you go 5/5, you'll receive an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon from his time at West Virginia
The Mountaineers and the Cougars will kick things off at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
