Nicco Marchiol Planning to Enter Transfer Portal At the End of the Season
West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol is reportedly out for the season and will take a medical redshirt, giving him two years of eligibility remaining. Wednesday afternoon, it was reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports that Marchiol is also expected to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.
Why it didn't work
Rich Rodriguez's offense has always been at its best when it has a willing and capable runner at the quarterback position. Marchiol was certainly a willing runner, but not necessarily capable of breaking off explosive plays with his feet. In parts of four seasons in Morgantown, Marchiol's longest rush was 22 yards and over 124 carries; he averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. This season, he totaled just 56 yards on 40 carries (1.4 avg).
Marchiol could have found some level of success in this offense with average offensive line play because of his accuracy in the passing game. Unfortunately, the line has not performed well all year, and when the opposing secondary has things covered up, Marchiol hasn't been able to evade pressure and extend plays.
What's next for West Virginia?
Rich Rodriguez still has four quarterbacks in the room, all of whom have seen playing time. Jaylen Henderson got the starting nod last week against Utah and didn't stand much of a chance, once again, thanks to the poor play of the offensive line. In the second half, the Mountaineers found a little something with Khalil Wilkins, who engineered a pair of touchdown drives despite the game already being decided. On the final possession of the game, Charlotte transfer Max Brown made his debut but came off the field after hurdling a defender, leading to Scotty Fox Jr. finishing out the game and making his first appearance since throwing two interceptions in the Backyard Brawl.
Rodriguez is high on both youngsters, and with the season starting to slip away, it may be worth taking a long look at each in the starting role after the bye week. They could see the field on Friday, especially if Jaylen Henderson, who is currently questionable, is ruled out.
