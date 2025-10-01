Is WVU’s Next QB1 Already on the Roster? Nicco Marchiol’s Injury Could Reveal the Answer
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and for West Virginia, they've experienced that to the highest degree through the first half of the season. On Wednesday, a report surfaced that redshirt junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol would miss the remainder of the year with a foot injury and medically redshirt.
This comes as no surprise, given that he was right at the four-game mark and with the way this season has gone, playing behind a porous offensive line probably isn't a great idea. There has been no official announcement in regard to what Nicco's intentions are beyond this season, but I believe we all have the same assumption that transferring is a likely outcome.
Taking a step aside from Nicco for a second, what does this mean for Rich Rod and the guys in that room?
The present
Well, for starters, it gives the offense a better chance to move the ball with a more mobile option running the show. You can make the argument that it doesn't matter who is back there behind this offensive line, and while I'm well aware of that group's underwhelming play, that sentiment isn't entirely true.
The others in that room all have the ability to cover up some of the o-line's issues by using their legs to evade pressure and either extend plays or make something happen by calling their own number. The QB run game wasn't as big a threat with Marchiol as it will be with Wilkins, Henderson, Fox, or Brown.
The future
This also gives Rodriguez the opportunity to see if the future of the program is on the roster. He has said a lot of good things about both Fox and Wilkins, and now, each should see a fair amount of playing time in the back half of the season, starting this Friday at BYU.
The remaining two veterans on the roster Jaylen Henderson and Max Brown, will be limited in practice this week and are questionable for the game. It's entirely possible that one of them ultimately becomes the guy, but in a perfect world, it's one of the young pups.
There hasn't been much to be excited about, and with the brutal schedule the Mountaineers have, the one thing that could change the mood around the fan base is seeing either Wilkins or Fox do enough over the next two months that suggest one of them can be the full-time starter, providing optimism for 2026.
Rodriguez may lean toward starting one of the veterans on Friday vs. BYU, considering it's a tough environment, against a good team, and on a short week. After the bye week, I expect to see a lot of Wilkins and Fox.
