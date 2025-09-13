Mountaineers Now

Nick Saban Shows Support for WVU, but Picks Pitt on College GameDay

Nick Saban opted for the Pitt Panthers in today's Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman.
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On ESPN's Game Day Show this morning, West Virginia was not a favorite in terms of reps picking the team to take the win over Pitt. Loyal Mountaineer alumni and former player Pat McAfee, of course, picked the Mountaineers to take the win in his usual West Virginia promotion way.

However, West Virginia native Nick Saban did not have the same love to show for the Mountaineers. In his pick, he ultimately chose Pitt over West Virginia when given the choice as to who would win this afternoon's game in Morgantown. "I want everybody in West Virginia to know I'm a Mountaineer at heart. I love you all. I appreciate all that you did, helping me growing up. But... I think Pitt's gonna win this game."

West Virginia is set to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET. Pitt has won two of the last three meetings but the Mountaineers have held the advantage this century and dating all the way back to 1988.

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

