WVU Football Releases Electrifying Hype Video Ahead of the 108th Backyard Brawl
Friday evening, the West Virginia football team released a hype video that will have fans ready to run through a brick wall ahead of the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
Some of the notable highlights included in the video are Noel Devine's 88-yard touchdown, Rasheed Marshall's deep ball, Barrett Green's jarring hit, Jahmile Addae's pick-six, Jeff Hostetler's rushing TD, Tyler Bitancurt's game-winner, Bill McKenzie's game-winner, Tavon torching Pitt's secondary, Julian Miller's insane performance, John Pennington's unbelievable catch, Amos Zereoue's first carry goes for six, Stedman Bailey's stiff arm, Aubrey Burks' interception, Beanie Bishop's interception, and many more.
At one point in the video, you see head coach Rich Rodriguez talking to the team, saying, "Nobody expects anything out of us. But I do!" If you're a Mountaineer fan, you have to love this, especially after what happened last week at Ohio.
It's easy to be down and out and feel like you can't bounce back from it. But the reality is, as bad as that game was a week ago, there's still a lot of season left to be played, and this group can easily change the mood and narrative of this year's team by beating Pitt this evening.
Not having Jahiem White and Jaden Bray certainly makes the task more challenging, but this group has to realize that this is who they are. There's no way of going back and preventing the injuries. Nothing will change it. This is the group they have from here on out, and it's up to them to determine how the fans (and others around the country) view this team.
West Virginia has been on the receiving end of bad luck in this game for quite some time. Be it 2007, Bryce Ford-Wheaton's dropped pass that went for a pick-six, or last year's blown 10-point lead with just a few minutes to go on the clock. Maybe this is the year that luck goes their way. I mean, hey, if Pitt can win as 28.5-point underdogs, surely West Virginia has a chance to pull off the win as a touchdown underdog, right?
