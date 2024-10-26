Nick Saban to West Virginia? That's Not Happening, Folks
Somehow, Nick Saban-to-West Virginia rumors were started earlier this week, and now, it's gotten a little out of hand. Folks, it's not happening.
I've seen several fans on X AND Facebook post about how they know someone high up at WVU who has apparently told them valuable information regarding this, but that's not the truth.
I normally wouldn't address something like this because it's so unrealistic, but you'd be surprised by how many people have messaged me over the last few days asking about the validity of these rumors. I'm well aware that the majority of the fanbase never took this seriously, but this is for those who did.
I understand why the connection is being made, and it's not really a new thing. In the past, Mountaineer fans always joked about Saban coming back to West Virginia to turn the program around. Now that he's "available" in terms of not being under contract with Alabama or another school, somehow, that leads some to believe that he is a phone call away from getting the job. That's not the case whatsoever.
First of all, there's no guarantee that West Virginia will move off of Neal Brown after this season. As disappointing as this season, and six-year tenure has been, it's not a foregone conclusion that a change will be made.
The university isn't all that interested in paying a $10 million buyout PLUS the cost of an outgoing staff and the salaries of a whole new staff. That $10 million price tag is just the first domino of a really expensive bill. The results are what they are, and in most places, the coach would squarely be on the hot seat. But here, making a big financial decision like this is multi-layered, and the administration truly wants Neal Brown to work out. For those who regularly visit our site or watch our shows on YouTube, you know where I stand on the Neal Brown situation. This isn't about whether he should or shouldn't be the coach.
Also, if you see any rumors of candidates that are "linked" to a job that is currently filled, you can keep on scrolling. Wren Baker is not talking to anyone behind closed doors about being the next head football coach at WVU. That's not how this works. That would damage the reputation of him and the school.
Now, having a list of coaches jotted down on a notepad somewhere in his office is something he and every AD have. There is truth to that. He's admitted that in the past. You always have to be prepared for the unexpected. If an off-the-field matter happens and you have to make a move or if the coach leaves on his own prior to the end of the contract, you don't want to start your search from scratch.
If a change is made, it's not going to happen anytime soon. Wren Baker is going to let this season play out before either moving forward with Brown or opting to go in a different direction.
