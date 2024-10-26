WVU QB Garrett Greene, LT Wyatt Milum are 'Doubtful' vs. Arizona
As expected, West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum are both considered doubtful for tonight's road game at Arizona, per Pete Thamel of ESPN with upper-body injuries. This has been the feeling around those two individuals since early on the week, especially with a bye week waiting on deck.
With Greene unlikely to play, redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol would be in line to get the start on familiar grounds. The Colorado native transferred late in his high school career to finish out prep ball in Chandler, Arizona, making this a bit of a homecoming for him.
For his career, Marchiol has completed 44-of-84 (53.6%) pass attempts for 388 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Big Johnny Williams IV, a talented redshirt freshman who the coaching staff is really high on, would be the next man up for the Mountaineers at left tackle. Losing an All-American certainly hurts, but the left side of the o-line is still in good shape with Williams.
Arizona lost its starting left tackle Tapa'atoutai for the season last week and his replacement, Michael Wooten, has a pass block grade of 0 according to Pro Football Focus. The Mountaineers are in a much better spot with their backup left tackle than the Wildcats.
West Virginia and Arizona will kick it off at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.
