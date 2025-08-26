Nine Key Observations from WVU Football’s Week One Depth Chart
West Virginia released the first depth chart of the season this evening, and it included a few surprises! I am going to break it down position by position with my thoughts.
Quarterback:
Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
This order definitely feels intentional despite the ORs. I do expect we might see all five of the players against Robert Morris, assuming the game goes as planned. The competition seems like it will still come down to Marchiol and Henderson, in which case, they both might play all season.
Running Back:
Jahiem White, Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard
First immediate thought here is, how about Clay Ash! The former walk-on seemingly has placed himself in the heart of WVU's running back rotation. Jahiem White is the clear starter, as expected. Cyncir Bowers had early camp injury troubles, but has bounced back nicely. Hubbard has been a consistent name brought up throughout camp.
Wide Receiver:
(Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox
(X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer
(Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
No real surprises at this position. Vaughn and Bray have been the clear favorites all camp to start on the outside. Weimer, who just started practicing already making the depth chart is a real sign of what the coaches think about him. Logan Bradley told us we would probably see all three of Gallagher, Singleton, and Bowie in the slot, so no surprise they all get ORs.
Tight End:
Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
This is pretty self-explanatory, as Barnes is the top receiving threat in the room, and Barrick is the top blocker. Both will play healthy snaps.
Offensive Line:
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
This is the exact same starting five that we saw in the spring practice. It is impressive they all held their jobs when the entire second unit came after the spring to compete.
Defensive Line:
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.
Again, no real surprises here as almost all of these guys have been predicted to contribute. I am surprised to see MarShon Oxley not listed with an OR at Bandit. Adam Tomczyk and Taylor Brown will both also see snaps if I had to make a prediction.
Linebackers:
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
Wilson and Carrico have been projected to be the leaders all offseason, so, to no surprise, they are both starting. Ashton Woods forcing a competition with Bogle is a positive sign.
Secondary:
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
Now this group is by far the most surprising. In my personal depth chart projection, I had three of the five starters incorrect. Chris Fileppo beating out Zae Jennings and William Davis is big news, as he is only a true freshman. Sophomore Israel Boyce, taking the starting field safety job while being surrounded by seniors, is also impressive. I do anticipate a lot of early-season rotation in this group.
Special Teams:
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
Only real surprise in this group is Preston Fox as kick returner. Everything else adds up with what was projected.
