Nine Key Observations from WVU Football’s Week One Depth Chart

Let's break down the depth chart, which included multiple surprises!

Josh Wolfe

West Virginia running back Clay Ash bounces outside in the 2024 Gold-Blue Spring Game.
West Virginia running back Clay Ash bounces outside in the 2024 Gold-Blue Spring Game. / Christopher Hall
West Virginia released the first depth chart of the season this evening, and it included a few surprises! I am going to break it down position by position with my thoughts.

Quarterback:

Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

This order definitely feels intentional despite the ORs. I do expect we might see all five of the players against Robert Morris, assuming the game goes as planned. The competition seems like it will still come down to Marchiol and Henderson, in which case, they both might play all season.

Running Back:

Jahiem White, Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard

First immediate thought here is, how about Clay Ash! The former walk-on seemingly has placed himself in the heart of WVU's running back rotation. Jahiem White is the clear starter, as expected. Cyncir Bowers had early camp injury troubles, but has bounced back nicely. Hubbard has been a consistent name brought up throughout camp.

Wide Receiver:

(Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox

(X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer

(Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie

No real surprises at this position. Vaughn and Bray have been the clear favorites all camp to start on the outside. Weimer, who just started practicing already making the depth chart is a real sign of what the coaches think about him. Logan Bradley told us we would probably see all three of Gallagher, Singleton, and Bowie in the slot, so no surprise they all get ORs.

Tight End:

Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

This is pretty self-explanatory, as Barnes is the top receiving threat in the room, and Barrick is the top blocker. Both will play healthy snaps.

Offensive Line:

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

This is the exact same starting five that we saw in the spring practice. It is impressive they all held their jobs when the entire second unit came after the spring to compete.

Defensive Line:

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.

Again, no real surprises here as almost all of these guys have been predicted to contribute. I am surprised to see MarShon Oxley not listed with an OR at Bandit. Adam Tomczyk and Taylor Brown will both also see snaps if I had to make a prediction.

Linebackers:

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

Wilson and Carrico have been projected to be the leaders all offseason, so, to no surprise, they are both starting. Ashton Woods forcing a competition with Bogle is a positive sign.

Secondary:

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson

FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

Now this group is by far the most surprising. In my personal depth chart projection, I had three of the five starters incorrect. Chris Fileppo beating out Zae Jennings and William Davis is big news, as he is only a true freshman. Sophomore Israel Boyce, taking the starting field safety job while being surrounded by seniors, is also impressive. I do anticipate a lot of early-season rotation in this group.

Special Teams:

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

Only real surprise in this group is Preston Fox as kick returner. Everything else adds up with what was projected.

Josh Wolfe
JOSH WOLFE

Josh graduated from WVU Parkersburg with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He has several years of experience in both recruiting coverage and marketing with DUB-V Nation, which is now West Virginia On SI. He's played a critical part in building the site's audience, relationships, and reach. Behind the scenes, Josh has been the mastermind of the WVU recruiting hot board and transfer tracker.

