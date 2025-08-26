WVU Football Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Matchup vs. Robert Morris
Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers released their first depth chart of the season, including a heavy use of "OR," as expected.
"When we release a depth chart and you see a lot of or's — like this guy OR this guy — it's not like a strategic plan to not let them know who's starting. It's truly OR," Rodriguez said earlier in the day. "It's him OR him OR him OR him OR him. That's the other side of having so many new players and a limited amount of time. You don't know until you start playing games."
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Jahiem White, Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard
WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown, Jeff Weimer
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
