WVU Football Releases Depth Chart for Week 1 Matchup vs. Robert Morris

A look at how the Mountaineers will lineup on Saturday.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) throws for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers released their first depth chart of the season, including a heavy use of "OR," as expected.

"When we release a depth chart and you see a lot of or's — like this guy OR this guy — it's not like a strategic plan to not let them know who's starting. It's truly OR," Rodriguez said earlier in the day. "It's him OR him OR him OR him OR him. That's the other side of having so many new players and a limited amount of time. You don't know until you start playing games."

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

RB: Jahiem White, Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard

WR (Z): Jaden Bray, Preston Fox

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown, Jeff Weimer

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones Jr.

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson

FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

