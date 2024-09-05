9 WVU True Freshmen Who Could Make a Move This Saturday
West Virginia will play host to FCS opponent Albany this Saturday and assuming all goes according to plan, the Mountaineers should be able to get their second, third, and fourth stringers a lot of work. Which true freshmen should you have your eyes on? I've got nine names for you.
RB Diore Hubbard
Hubbard isn't a huge back, but he gets downhill in a hurry and doesn't do a whole lot of dancing around in the backfield. A smooth operator who will have a big role down the road, potentially as a starter.
Picked WVU over: Appalachian State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Toledo, Western Michigan.
RB Trae'von Dunbar
Dunbar is a really intriguing back. He has a physical running style and doesn't hesitate to hit the hole. I don't like making comparisons, but I will here. Dunbar reminds me a lot of Martell Pettaway who was with the Mountaineers from 2016-19.
Picked WVU over: Appalachian State, Arkansas, Boston College, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech.
WR DayDay Farmer
Farmer is one of the most explosive playmakers this coaching staff has recruited since 2019. When it's all said and done, he may leave as the most productive wide receiver they've had under Brown and co. He has skills you can't teach. Arguably the best feet a WVU receiver has had since Tavon. And no, I'm not comparing him to the Mountaineer legend whatsoever.
Picked WVU over: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech.
WR Brandon Rehmann
Rehmann has a chance to really make a move this week and set himself up for more playing time as the season moves along. The coaching staff has been impressed with him early on, but needs to show something in the game to earn that trust.
Picked WVU over: Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin.
TE Jack Sammarco
Most tight ends take a couple of years to get acclimated to the physicality of major college football, but Sammarco came in ready to contribute and will without question see some playing time this Saturday. Kole Taylor and Treylan Davis are the top two tight ends, but WVU is hoping to find a third option in that room. Can Sammarco be it?
Picked WVU over: Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Temple, Toledo, UConn, Western Michigan.
DL Nate Gabriel
WVU failed to get much push up front against Penn State and generated absolutely zero pass rush. I think that will change this week and Gabriel could be a part of that in the second half. WVU really needs another body on the interior to feel good about its depth, so a solid outing from Gabriel could be the first step.
Picked WVU over: Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Marshall, South Florida, Temple, Troy, Tulane, Western Michigan
DL Elijah Kinsler
Kinsler flashed during fall camp, catching the attention of the coaching staff. He's one of those guys, like Gabriel above, who are potentially ready to help WVU this season but may be a year away. You won't get all of your answers against Albany, but it will give you an idea.
Picked WVU over: Akron, Boston College, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo, UConn.
SPUR Obinna Onwuka
The Mountaineers only have two options at spur right now - Tyrin Bradley and Ty French. Onwuka has the looks of a multi-year starter, but it will greatly impact WVU's depth if he's able to find a role this season, even if it's just a handful of snaps per game.
Picked WVU over: Boston College, Charlotte, James Madison, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Penn State, Temple, Toledo, UConn, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin.
S Zae Jennings
Jennings is one of the most talked about freshman on the roster and is someone the staff is really counting on to breakthrough and play a critical role behind Aubrey Burks this season.
Picked WVU over: Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall, Miami (OH), Purdue, Toledo, Western Kentucky.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Big 12 Commissioner Gives Update on Expansion Talks with UConn
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Heading Into Week 2
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Albany
Geno Smith Pays Tribute to Tavon Austin: 'He Changed My Life Forever'