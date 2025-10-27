Mountaineers Now

Odds Released for West Virginia's Road Matchup Against No. 22 Houston

The Mountaineers are massive underdogs once again.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Cam Vaughn (4) celebrates a first down after a catch during the third quarter against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
For the first time in a long time, the West Virginia Mountaineers played a competitive football game, but still ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard, falling to TCU 23-17 over the weekend.

Despite the better outing, the sportsbooks aren't making a big deal of it, continuing to believe this is a severely overmatched football team, which they are, especially in this week's game against Houston. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston is currently a 15.5-point favorite. The over/under is sitting at 49.5.

Against the spread this season

West Virginia: The Mountaineers are fresh off covering a 16.5-point spread against TCU, and nearly won the game, so it's not all that crazy to think they can get the job done this weekend. On the year, they are 4-4 against the spread and have won one game outright as the underdog, which, of course, came against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Houston: Linemakers have not been fond of Willie Fritz's Cougars this season, going a strong 6-2 against the spread. They've won two games outright as underdogs, including last week's matchup against Arizona State, where they entered as 7.5-point dogs.

Where the totals have landed this season

West Virginia: Rich Rodriguez's team has been an under play this year, but not because of a stifling defense. They can't score. Since entering league play, the Mountaineers have only managed to score over 20 points once. This season, the most points WVU has scored in regulation against an FBS foe is 24. Even when the defense has allowed 40+ points, the offense isn't scoring enough to get it up and over the total.

Houston: Unlike West Virginia, Houston has had no trouble scoring this season, which is a complete 180 from last season. Two of their last three games have gone over, and it's also hit in all three games they've played against teams that have a losing record.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

