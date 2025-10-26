TCU's Sonny Dykes Spoke Glowingly About WVU Freshman QB Scotty Fox
Does West Virginia finally have its man at quarterback? It may be a little premature to make that assumption, but last night's performance from Scotty Fox Jr. provided Mountaineer fans with some hope in what has been a very dark season.
Fox cconected on 28 of his 41 pass attempts for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He was comfortable, in control, and had conviction in his decisions. It took a little while for Fox and the offense to find their footing, but once they did, they found a ton of success through the air.
Now, the key is to uncork the run game somehow so it helps the youngster out. Rushing for 40 yards isn't going to get the job done. Unfortunately, next week's opponent, Houston, has one of the best defenses in the league. It's not all that far-fetched to think that he could fall back down to Earth and look like a freshman, which is something he avoided against TCU.
After the game, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes couldn't help but speak glowingly about his efforts.
“Thought he played lights out. Gutty. He threw some incredible deep balls. The last deep ball touchdown he threw, you can’t throw it any better than that. The most impressive thing, honestly, for a true freshman is that they took care of the ball. They didn’t turn the ball over. That gave them a chance to have an opportunity to win. For a young player, he played exceptional and played very gutty.”
And gutty he was. He took a shot inside the red zone at one point that had him hobbling around, forcing the training staff to put a huge brace on his leg. The brace didn't hinder his play whatsoever, and he fought through it to finish the game, making him the first quarterback to play an entire game for WVU this season.
The WVU coaching staff would be elated if Fox could put together a couple of more promising performances, planting the thought that he could potentially be the guy in 2026.
