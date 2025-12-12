Will West Virginia Need More Than One Transfer Quarterback?

The transfer portal, although yet to open, is already lined up with Mountaineers knocking on the door, waiting to be let in.

On Thursday, redshirt freshman quarterback Khalil Wilkins announced his intentions to enter the portal next month, and while it would have been nice for Rich Rodriguez to hang on to his two young quarterbacks, it's probably the best decision for both sides.

Why?

Well, for Khalil, the writing was pretty much on the wall in terms of his role. He was surpassed by true freshman Scotty Fox Jr., who took over the job following the bye week and never relinquished it. Fox is by no means guaranteed the starting job, but he's in a much better spot. Wilkins can go elsewhere and have a chance to compete to be the guy, and perhaps that's by reuniting with Neal Brown at North Texas.

For West Virginia, they have three freshmen quarterbacks coming in, plus Scotty Fox and whoever else comes back and transfers in, competing for the job. They need to free up some reps.

The question I have is, does Rich Rod need to bring in two portal quarterbacks this offseason? Nicco Marchiol is expected to enter the portal, Jaylen Henderson is likely done, and Max Brown has eligibility remaining, but it wouldn't be crazy to think he could portal out, too.

I'm not suggesting WVU adds two quarterbacks who can compete with Scotty, but you sure as hell need one. The other can be another youngster who has some upside that you can take a flyer on to help fill out the room, or it can be a veteran who knows he's there for depth purposes.

Bringing in two transfers at the position, I believe, is contingent on Max Brown's decision to stay or leave. I love the potential that incoming freshman Jyron Hughley has, and there are things to like about Wyatt Brown and John Johnson III, but after what this team went through in 2025, I can't imagine Rodriguez would feel comfortable having a true freshman as his third, fourth, and fifth options.

