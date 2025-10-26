Scotty Fox Makes History, Breaking Two WVU Freshman Records
Scotty Fox Jr. has been all about rewriting the record books over the past two weeks.
Last week in Orlando, he became the first West Virginia true freshman to start at quarterback since Fred Wyant did so since Fred Wyant did so in 1952. Now, there haven't been many freshmen who have even played at the position over the years, and there was even a time when freshmen couldn't play, but still, it's a part of history.
Saturday night, he earned his second straight start and took a big step forward in making his case to be the guy of the future. Fox broke the school record for most passing yards in a single game with 301, shattering Dan Kendra's 208 yards back in 1974 against Temple. His 28 completions also broke a school record, while his two touchdown passes tied the top mark.
“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up, but true freshman quarterback with ten new starters around him, I mean, I thought the kid acquitted himself pretty well. He made some nice throws," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said in his postgame press conference when asked about Fox. "There’s some freshman stuff that was out there, but he’s a true freshman. The kid battled and competed, but you ain’t going to win the game when you run for 40 yards. But there’s also a lot of stuff that we can take from here and grow from. Obviously, as he gets more comfortable with experience, there will be more things that we can do with him. We still have a very small menu with our quarterback situation. He’ll get a bigger menu, and we’re going to have to with the way teams are playing us. We got to help him out by being able to run the ball better.”
Fox will have a much tougher challenge next week on the road against what will be a top-25 Houston team, which has one of the best defensive units in the Big 12. If he can show some positive signs there, WVU might have something in the youngster.
