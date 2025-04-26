Mountaineers Now

Offensive Lineman Will Reed Granted Released from WVU

West Virginia University offensive lineman Will Reed will look to play elsewhere in 2025

The West Virginia University football program granted the release of offensive lineman Will Reed on Friday.

Reed, a Princeton transfer, committed to the Mountaineers in January. He also held offers from Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Virginia, Arizona, Arizona State, Memphis, Pitt, Stanford, UNLV, and Wake Forest.

The Redmond, Washington, native started all 10 games at right tackle for the Tigers last season.

He appeared in nine games in 2023, working his way towards the top of the depth chart in 2023, appearing in nine of Princeton’s 10 games on the year. Overall, he appeared in 24 games in three seasons after missing his freshman season (2021) due to an injury.

