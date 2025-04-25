Mountaineers Now

Jackson State Star Receiver Transfer Isaiah Spencer Sets Visit to West Virginia

The Mountaineers are looking to make a big addition to the wide receiver room.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Isaiah Spencer (11) celebrates after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Isaiah Spencer (11) celebrates after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez is casting his net far and wide in the transfer portal, looking at players from every level - FBS, FCS, Division II, JUCO - you name it, the Mountaineers have likely browsed the available options.

Recently, they offered Jackson State wide receiver transfer Isaiah Spencer (6'2", 185 lbs), who plans to take a visit to Morgantown next week. Arkansas State, Baylor, Cal, Kentucky, Southern Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Western Kentucky have also been in contact since he entered the portal.

As a freshman, Spencer worked his way into the rotation, logging 24 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. Last fall, he took a massive step and became the Tigers' No. 1 receiving threat, catching 35 passes for 660 yards and four scores.

One of Spencer's best attributes is his ability to make things happen after the catch. He had three catches of at least 50 yards and averaged 16.8 yards per catch during his sophomore campaign.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's current wide receiver room: Oran Singleton Jr., Cam Vaughn, Jaden Bray, Jarod Bowie, Jarel Williams, Rodney Gallagher III, Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh, Christian Hamilton, Jeff Weimer.

