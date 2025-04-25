Jackson State Star Receiver Transfer Isaiah Spencer Sets Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez is casting his net far and wide in the transfer portal, looking at players from every level - FBS, FCS, Division II, JUCO - you name it, the Mountaineers have likely browsed the available options.
Recently, they offered Jackson State wide receiver transfer Isaiah Spencer (6'2", 185 lbs), who plans to take a visit to Morgantown next week. Arkansas State, Baylor, Cal, Kentucky, Southern Miss, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Western Kentucky have also been in contact since he entered the portal.
As a freshman, Spencer worked his way into the rotation, logging 24 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown. Last fall, he took a massive step and became the Tigers' No. 1 receiving threat, catching 35 passes for 660 yards and four scores.
One of Spencer's best attributes is his ability to make things happen after the catch. He had three catches of at least 50 yards and averaged 16.8 yards per catch during his sophomore campaign.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
West Virginia's current wide receiver room: Oran Singleton Jr., Cam Vaughn, Jaden Bray, Jarod Bowie, Jarel Williams, Rodney Gallagher III, Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh, Christian Hamilton, Jeff Weimer.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Texas Tech Pass Rusher Joseph Adedire is Currently Visiting West Virginia
Experienced Jacksonville State Offensive Tackle Transfer to Visit WVU, Two Others
Another Blue Blood Enters the Mix for West Virginia Target Braydon Hawthorne