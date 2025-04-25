Former WVU Hurler Ryan Bergert Set to Join the Padres Bullpen
Former West Virginia University pitcher Ryan Bergert has been called up to the Major Leagues by the San Diego Padres, the club announced on Friday.
The right-hander is set to join the Padres bullpen on Friday as San Diego hosts the Tampa Bay Rays. He is San Diego’s 21st-ranked prospect.
Bergert started the year in Triple-A with the El Paso Chihuahuas. He was the opening day starter and in five starts, he went 0-1 with a 5.16 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.
Bergert was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Padres. In 340.2 innings of worj in five minor league seasons, he’s recorded 380 strikeouts and a 4.33 ERA.
Bergert went 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 21 appearances while at West Virginia. He struck out 68 batters in 58.2 innings. His Mountaineer career was cut short, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic during his sophomore year in 2020 and then to Tommy John Surgery before his junior year.
Bergert will become the 30th Mountaineer to play in the major leagues. He’ll join St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II as former WVU players currently on major league rosters. Former Mountaineer pitchers Alek Manaoh (Blue Jays) and John Means (Guardians) are currently on the injured list with their respective teams.
Bergert is also the second former Mountaineer pitcher from San Diego’s 2021 draft class to get called up to the major leagues after Jackson Wolf made his debut with the Padres in 2023.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jason Martinez Named Strength and Conditioning Coach
Jackson State Star Receiver Transfer Isaiah Spencer Sets Visit to West Virginia
Texas Tech Pass Rusher Joseph Adedire is Currently Visiting West Virginia
Experienced Jacksonville State Offensive Tackle Transfer to Visit WVU, Two Others