OL Kyle Altuner to Miss Start of Freshman Season with Injury
West Virginia will begin the season a little short on depth at center after true freshman Kyle Altuner suffered a lower body injury. WVU head coach Neal Brown announced the news during his first press conference of fall camp on Wednesday and provided a possible timeline for his return.
"We looked for him to come back some point midseason. He's not going to miss the year. That's a blow to us. We thought he would be able to compete, and he still may toward the latter part of the season, but he'll miss all of camp and probably looking toward midseason."
Altuner would have started camp as the third option at center behind Brandon Yates and redshirt sophomore Landen Livingston, but as Neal stated, with a chance to climb up the depth chart as the year went along.
Depending on how late it is in the season when he officially makes his way back, it might be wise to let him sit a few games to qualify for a redshirt. If he gets ahead of schedule, then he could possibly push Yates for that starting role at some point. Neal Brown and Matt Moore are not as hesitant about playing true freshman on the o-line as most coaches are, having done so with Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum.
Coming out of Olney, Maryland, Altuner chose the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, and others.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
In the Gun: Breaking Down Garrett Greene (The Passer)
WVU RB Jahiem White Picks New Jersey Number
MAILBAG: Underrated Players, Depth Chart Risers, Early Surprises + More