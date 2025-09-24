Oliver Straw Selected as a 2025 Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced West Virginia University punter Oliver Straw as a 2025 Campbell Trophy Semifinalist Wednesday morning.
Straw is averaging 42.6 yards per punt. The senior has a Big 12 Conference highs 25 punts and 1,066 yards. He’s tied for third in the league with number of punts inside the 20 with six and is tied for second for punts leading to fair catches.
The list is comprised of 177 candidates, from all NCAA divisions and the NAIA, boasts an impressive 3.60 average GPA, with more than half of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor's degrees.
"This year's 177 semifinalists represent the very best of what it means to play college football," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. "They have excelled in the classroom, distinguished themselves on the field, and proven to be leaders in their communities. The Campbell Trophy stands as a reminder that football develops complete individuals, and these young men embody that tradition at the highest level."
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior who will complete his final year of eligibility in the 2025 season or a graduate student or graduate transfer who has already earned a degree and is participating in the 2025 season; have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale; have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor; and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, NFF College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
"We are honored to celebrate such an extraordinary group of student-athletes as semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "Their accomplishments reflect the lasting impact of our game - building character, discipline, and leadership, extending far beyond football. Selecting finalists from this outstanding class will be a tremendous challenge, but it's a challenge that underscores the unique prestige of this award."
The NFF will announce 12-16 finalists on Oct. 22, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 36th Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
