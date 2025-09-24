Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Utah
WVU can't afford to fall to 0-2 in league play, but to avoid that dreadful start, they'll have to overcome being a double-digit dog at home to the Utah Utes.
Below are my predictions for the spread and over/under for this week's game, with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Utah -12.5
Prediction: Utah
There are way too many questions marks on the offensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers for me to feel comfortable in saying they keep this game within two scores. The quarterback situation, believe it or not, is where my concern lies. Rich Rod is going to play multiple guys at that spot anyway. It's the running back spot, for me, that raises some huge concerns. WVU could be down to maybe just four healthy options on Saturday. The offensive line is also banged up, and the guys behind them haven't performed well enough in practice to be rotated into the game, which is alarming. This Utah defensive front is nasty and will be ready to feast.
Total: 47.5
Prediction: Under
Piggybacking off of what I just mentioned with the WVU offense, I don't see them holding up their end of the bargain to get up and over this number. They're going to have to find some semblance of a rushing attack and I'm just not sure where that's going to come from, especially if they are without Tye Edwards and Cyncir Bowers.
Defensively, I expect Zac Alley's unit to play much better than they did a week ago in Lawrence and return to form. They'll be facing a similar quarterback this week in Devon Dampier, and won't have to deal with the constant shifts and motions like they did against Kansas, so there shouldn't be anything they're surprised by.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: What Does the Future Hold for Nicco Marchiol at WVU?
Rich Rodriguez Says WVU Can Contend Sooner Than People Think Despite Setbacks
Kyle Whittingham had High Praise for Rich Rodriguez During his Weekly Press Conference
Quick Hits: Championship Timeline, Jimmori Robinson's Debut, OL Tweaks + More
Nicco Marchiol Injury Raises Major Questions at QB for WVU Ahead of Utah Game