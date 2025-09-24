Between The Eers: What Does the Future Hold for Nicco Marchiol at WVU?
West Virginia starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol has been added to a long list of injuries for the Mountaineer offense, and now, his status for Saturday's game versus Utah is in question.
"Nicco came to see us. He said he had some mid-foot pain and had been bothering him for a while." WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters on Monday afternoon. "I think they have a specialist out in Colorado that they know, so he's actually out there today getting that checked out. It's been bothering him for a couple of weeks, and so he's going to be questionable as well."
This doesn't mean last Saturday was the last time Marchiol will take the field this season, but if he is unable to play against Utah and Jaylen Henderson, or another quarterback for that matter, makes the most of the opportunity and proves they should be the guy, it will raise questions about Marchiol's future with the program. Heck, that may be the case anyway.
Marchiol has done everything he can, but hasn't had much help from his buddies up front. Without average pass protection, a pocket passing quarterback stands no chance in this system. Marchiol can be successful, but he needs certain things to happen, such as competent o-line play, whereas the other quarterbacks on the roster can make things happen when plays break down.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss what the plan should be for this week's game and why we're going to have a conversation about Marchiol's future at the end of the season, regardless of what happens.
