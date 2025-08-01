Pat McAfee Believes 'There's a Good Chance' College GameDay Goes to Backyard Brawl
Morgantown, West Virginia, is going to be rocking on the weekend of September 13th as the Pitt Panthers come to town for the final edition of the Backyard Brawl on the gridiron until 2029.
In the three games since the Brawl returned, the home team has won all three matchups, although Pitt has benefitted from the Mountaineers blowing two late fourth quarter leads, including a 10-point lead last season.
This year's Brawl will have even more meaning to it for Mountaineer fans as it will be the first Power Four opponent for Rich Rodriguez in his return to WVU, which was also the last game he coached in his first stint.
WVU alum Pat McAfee is as excited as the fan base and said on his show on Thursday that he believes there's a good chance that ESPN's College GameDay could be headed to Morgantown for it.
“I thought about if GameDay was to go to Pitt-West Virginia, which is Week 3. I think both teams need to do their s*** the first couple weeks so we can make that happen. I think that would be an incredible scene. Obviously will showcase a rivalry that hasn’t been showcased in a while and deservedly needs a spotlight and attention — two football places taking each other on in a big, big way. Luke Combs actually came out, I think he was up at Barstool Chicago, and he was asked, ‘Hey, what rivalry doesn’t get talked about enough?’ And he said, ‘The Backyard Brawl. Pittsburgh-West Virginia.’ I think he’s been to both games in Morgantown and in Pittsburgh for that. So, if we’re able to get to that, it would be great. I thought about it last night and was like, there’s a good chance we get to that game, especially if you look at the schedule before then. And then I thought, how are they going to handle the ‘Eat S*** Pitt’ chants? That’ll be the entire (show).”
As McAfee mentioned, if either Pitt or WVU stumbles in the first two weeks, it will dash all hopes of the show picking the Brawl for Week 3. The Mountaineers host Robert Morris in the opener and then travel to Athens in Week 2 to take on the Ohio Bobcats. Pitt opens with home games against Duquesne and Central Michigan.
Other notable Week 3 games that could be considered
- Arkansas at Ole Miss
- Wisconsin at Alabama
- Georgia at Tennessee
- Florida at LSU
- Texas A&M at Notre Dame
