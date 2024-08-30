Pat McAfee Contributing $1 Million to Country Roads Trust
West Virginia University football’s all-time leading scorer Pat McAfee brought the Pat McAfee Show to the WVU campus Friday afternoon.
McAfee brought his former Mountaineer teammates Owen Schmitt and Pat White to the stage for the entirety of the show and following a WVU star-studded guest list, McAfee announced in front of thousands of Mountaineer fans on location and to a national ESPN audience, he is committing $1 million to Country Roads Trust, West Virginia University’s NIL collective, under the name of his former Mountaineer teammates.
West Virginia has made strides in the new NIL era of college football under the direction of WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker in November of 2022, and its set the table for the 2024 season.
The Mountaineers are gaining momentum heading into the season-opener against No. 8 Penn State with the return of Garrett Greene, tight end Kole Taylor, and running backs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White with transfer additions on the outside in receivers Jaden Bray (Oklahoma State) and Justin Robinson (Mississippi State).
Deuce’s Big Shot
Former West Virginia point guard and current New York Knicks guard Miles “Deuce” McBride made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.
McAfee challenged the Mountaineer great to a shooting competition where he had three chances to make a shot from approximately 40-feet and he would pay for a student’s tuition, who was in standing in the front row, and McBride buried it on the third attempt.
McAfee also gave two fans in attendance $10,000 apiece for showing up at 3:00 am for the live show following McBride’s shot.
