Full List of Recruits Visiting West Virginia for Penn State Game
This weekend, the spotlight is on Morgantown, West Virginia as The Pat McAfee Show and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be hosting live shows over the course of the next two days in the lead up to West Virginia's game with Penn State.
Should the Mountaineers win, it will provide a huge boost for them on the recruiting trail. Neal Brown said last night on his radio show that this is the biggest recruiting weekend in his tenure at WVU. "This ios the most top 100, top 150 recruits we've had in for a game at one time. We had to be real choosey about who we brought in for this game."
Who are those recruits? We've got the full list.
Note: Players with an asterisk next to their name are current West Virginia commits.
2025 Recruits
*QB Scotty Fox
*RB Deandre Desinor
*WR Jalil Hall
*WR Tyshawn Dues
*TE Jackson Accuardi
*DE Romando Johnson
*DL Brandon Caesar
*DL Taylor Brown
*DL Evan Powell
*DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles
*S Deuce Edwards
*S Zah Jackson
*DB Sammy Etienne
2026 Recruits
*QB Brodie McWhorter
RB Shahn Alston
RB Marquez Wimberly
WR Jacob Butler
WR Justen Hodge
WR Travis Johnson
OL Carter Scruggs
OL Lucas Tielsch
OL Miles Love
OL Brendan Alexander
DE Kamdon Gillespie
LB Colsen Gatten
*LB Daiveon Taylor
CB Josiah Adams
CB Alchino Blakely
CB Xavier Jackson
CB Kyshawn Robinson
DB Dorian Rutledge
S Kaden Gebhardt
ATH CJ Edwards
ATH Jaziel Hart
ATH Matt Seig
ATH Elijah Moss-Williams
2027 Recruits
QB Lonnie Andrews
QB Kahden Davis
RB Jance Henry
CB Ace Alston
2028 Recruits
ATH Adrian Woodward
ATH Amiir Woodward
ATH Jackson Vaughn
