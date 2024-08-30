Which True Freshmen Will WVU Play vs. Penn State?
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown broke some news Thursday night during his radio show regarding a pair of freshmen. Well, sort of. Wide receiver DayDay Farmer and tight end Jack Sammarco are expected to play in this week's game against Penn State.
Farmer was expected to be in the rotation at receiver all along as he's had a strong camp and has that make-you-miss ability which the offense hasn't had in quite some time. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott spoke glowingly of him during camp, stating that he has the type of skillset you can't coach.
“DayDay, obviously you guys have seen his tape. He is very electric. He can stop on a dime and leave you two nickels. That’s what’s so exciting about him is that when he gets the ball in his hands, like, hold your breath because he’s going to make the first person miss. He’s got a good skillset, but what he’s got to become is become a cleaner route runner. I think sometimes he wants to make so many moves that he trips himself up sometimes. I’m never going to take away his creativity because a lot of people, like 99% of the people who have walked through this building don’t have the creativity he has. He’s just got to know when to and when not to, situational football. He’s going to be a really good player.”
It remains to be determined how much Farmer will be used and in which situations, but it sounds like he'll see a healthy number of reps for his first-ever college game.
As for Sammarco, he's been the surprise of the preseason. Typically, true freshman tight ends aren't ready to handle the physicality that they'll deal with on a weekly basis. He's already a terrific blocker and with the added muscle he's put on since arriving to Morgantown, he's put himself in a position to make an impact.
"I think Jack Sammarco really has made a move as a freshman," WVU head coach Neal Brown said. "He was here and the spring, he’s done a great job blocking and he had a big pass reception the other day too. He’s a guy for sure making a move."
Brown did note during his show that veterans Kole Taylor and Treylan Davis will see the majority of reps, but Sammarco could get a few as well.
While going through different parts of the roster, Brown did mention true freshman defensive lineman Nate Gabriel and Elijah Kinsler as guys who may see playing time versus Penn State. "We'll play six for sure, but we could play eight," indicating the aforementioned two as a possibility.
Lastly, defensive back Zae Jennings could see a handful of snaps. At the moment, he is currently listed as the backup spear to Aubrey Burks. The coaching staff is really on high on him, but he his defensive debut may get delayed until next week when the Mountaineers host Albany.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Reveals Starting Right Tackle for Week 1
Neal Brown Believes WVU Has 4 NFL Receivers - Who Are They?
FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Penn State
McAfee Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Live Morgantown Show