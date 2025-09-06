Pat McAfee Gets Oklahoma Fans to Chant "Ohio Sucks" on College GameDay
It doesn't take Pat McAfee long to mention West Virginia each week on ESPN's College GameDay, but this morning may have been a record.
Within the first few minutes of the show in Norman, McAfee led the Boomer Sooner chant and had Oklahoma fans on a roll, saying, "TEXAS..." and the fans shouted, "SUCKS." Then did it with Oklahoma's opponent today, Michigan, and also threw in "OHIO UNIVERSITY...," and the Oklahoma fans went with it, shouting "SUCKS."
Some may have thought he was talking about Ohio State, which is, of course, Michigan's top rival, but hey, no one can confirm that. Poor Ohio caught a stray on national TV at 9:05 in the morning.
If West Virginia is able to take care of business against the Bobcats this evening, there's a pretty good chance that McAfee and the rest of the College GameDay crew make their first trip to Morgantown in over a decade for the Backyard Brawl.
Some other notable matchups that are likely being considered are: Arkansas at Ole Miss, Georgia at Tennessee, Florida at LSU, and Texas A&M at Notre Dame. Each of those matchups are worthy of hosting GameDay, but they are frequent stops for the show and will likely have other opportunities to stop there throughout the course of the season.
The story around Rich Rodriguez's return, the history of the Backyard Brawl, and, of course, that 2007 game is something ESPN can highlight while it's still early in the year and there's a lot of buzz around the program. They did a similar thing a couple of years ago, going to Colorado early in Deion Sanders' first year there before they got into the meat of their schedule.
Lose to Ohio, and you might as well forget about College GameDay coming to Morgantown next week. Win and it should happen, regardless of what Pitt does today against Central Michigan. The story is about WVU and Rich Rod.
