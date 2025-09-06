WVU Over/Unders vs. Ohio: Jahiem White's Workload, Cam Vaughn Yards, and Fan Split
Each week, we close our Phil Steele Friday episode on In the Gun with some over/unders that we create for fun — all pertaining to that week's West Virginia game. Here's our picks for WVU vs. Ohio
Jahiem White rushing attempts: 20.5
Schuyler: I think we’re going to see some more of Cyncir Bowers this week. I think we could see maybe more Tye Edwards. We’ll see about Clay Ash. I know he got a little banged up there, but I’m going to go over. I think this is a game they really want to make it a point to get Jahiem going, break some big ones, and say, ‘Hey, buckle up, buddy. This is how it’s going to be. We’re going to lean on you every single week throughout the season.’
Jed: I told you during the break that I already made my pick. I just wanted to see if you agree or disagree. I picked over, so I agree with you.
Cam Vaughn receiving yards: 99.5
Schuyler: I’m going to go under. As I mentioned yesterday, I think this is a game you’re going to want to get Rodney Gallagher III going. ManMan Singleton was sort of quiet. I think you want to get those slots really activated. I’ll go under. He’s still going to get his yards. He may end up with 90-95 yards, but I think they’re going to try to take some of those big explosive plays away, which will lead to opportunities in the slot, Jaden Bray. I’ll go under.
Jed: I took the under too. He’s attached to a lot of what they do in the RPO game because he’s to the single receiver side. You can set things up as they did in the bowl game to motion away and single him up and isolate him in coverage. There’s going to be opportunities there that are just organic to the offense. Like when you see them throwing those quick hitch routes to the boundary, that’s part of the run game. If defensively, they adjust and apex a defender close enough to the box that Nicco is like, hey, we’ve got an advantage on the perimeter, he has the option oftentimes just to say, okay, no handoff. Pull it out of the mesh, flip it out to the flat for a quick completion. Those things can add up; you’re stacking pennies. Can they add up to the point to where you get past 100? One big play could put him over 100, but I’m going to take the under because there will be other guys that they’ll try to get involved, including the tight ends, including the slots.”
More fans? West Virginia or Ohio
Schuyler: It’s not every day or every year that a G6 team gets this opportunity. The short trip is what I think would make me lean towards West Virginia. If this was you’re going to Ball State over in Indiana, it might be a little bit different. It’s a little bit longer of a haul. I’m going to go West Virginia. There’s going to be a lot of people from the Parkersburg area, even Wheeling, and the panhandle, who I think will make the trip
Jed: I took West Virginia. I understand by no means is this a layup. If you look at this big picture, to get more than half of 24 or 25k is daunting. That’s tough. They have all the advantages. They have access to the tickets before anybody else does. They’ve won 31 games in three years. There’s tremendous buzz around the Ohio Bobcats football program, maybe than they’ve had in over a hundred years. They love Bobcat football and the fact that Parker Navarro is back, obviously a fan favorite. He’s their Pat White. This is the golden era of Bobcat football, so by no means is it just easy. This is a challenge to get to 12,500, 13,000, whatever it would take to outnumber them. I’m confident in West Virginia fans pulling off what I think is a challenging effort. Yes, Iowa State has been there, yes, Syracuse has been there. But from a regional standpoint, this is the type of game that I would imagine a lot of Ohio fans have waited forever to get.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Phil Steele Thinks WVU and Ohio Could Shatter the Scoreboard in This Matchup
Who is Set to Explode Tonight for WVU? Our Stat Predictions for the Ohio Game
Nick Saban on WVU: ‘I’m a Mountaineer at Heart... I’d Love to See Them Beat Pitt’
Phil Steele Warns WVU’s Path to a Bowl Gets Tough if It Falls to Ohio
Rich Rodriguez Praises Preston Fox’s Game-Changing Impact in Opener