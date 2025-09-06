Who is Set to Explode Tonight for WVU? Our Stat Predictions for the Ohio Game
This evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to move to 2-0 on the year when they square off against a scrappy Ohio Bobcats team that's looking to make an early-season statement.
What could the numbers look like today for some of the Mountaineers' top offensive performers? Here are a few predictions.
QB Nicco Marchiol
Passing: 15/22 for 208 yards, 2 TD
Rushing: 10 carries, 45 yards
Marchiol was extremely efficient in the season opener against Robert Morris, and he should be able to carry that over here into Week 2 against a Bobcats secondary that allowed 252 against Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis, allowing 18 completions on 23 pass attempts. I expect a bunch of easy completions like we saw last week and maybe a little more action downfield.
RB Jahiem White
Rushing: 23 carries, 111 yards, TD
Receiving: 2 receptions, 8 yards
The Bobcats are going to do everything they can to take White out of the game or at least limit the damage by loading the box early and often. It may take a while for White to really get going but once he breaks his first 10+ yard run, he'll settle in and have a big day. Ohio's defensive front really struggled to get any push a week ago.
WR Cam Vaughn
7 receptions for 94 yards
It didn't take Vaughn long to establish himself as WR1 or a fan favorite, hauling in seven receptions for 127 yards and a score against Robert Morris. He had the best game of his career against these very Bobcats in the bowl game last year, so he'll be looking forward to this matchup. Another strong day for Vaughn, but maybe not the massive numbers you'd expect.
WR Jaden Bray
4 receptions for 83 yards
Last week, Bray showed why so many folks were excited about him last year before he had an injury-plagued season. He's reliable, and his big and long frame helps him to reel in tough contested catches. I'm calling it now, Bray gets the deep ball today from 50+ yards out.
