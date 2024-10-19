Pat McAfee Gets Thousands of Texas Fans to Sing Country Roads on College GameDay
West Virginia and Texas had their bouts for a decade before the Longhorns bolted from the Big 12 to the SEC. The two had six one-score games on the gridiron during their time together as conference foes and of course, who could forget the Will Grier dot to Gary Jennings in the back of the end zone in Austin?
Mountaineer fans quickly joined the rest of the Big 12 in flashing the Horns Down symbol which the conference eventually turned into a penalty. But the signal from David Sills V following a long touchdown catch will live forever in the GIF world.
Despite the decade-long series, it seems Longhorn fans have a soft spot for their former Big brethren.
During Saturday morning's College GameDay Show in Austin, McAfee was able to get the entire crowd to join him in singing John Denver's 'Country Roads, Take Me Home' while making his selection for tonight's game against Kansas State.
The crowd even serenaded McAfee with the tune of Country Roads as McAfee made his way to the set early Saturday morning.
